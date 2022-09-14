A nine-year-old girl from Hampshire was 'flabbergasted' to receive one of the Queen's final pieces of correspondence.

Lois Hanson from West End penned a poem, to mark Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee, and then sent the touching tribute to Buckingham Palace.

She was stunned to receive a reply from the Queen, one day after the death of Britain's longest-serving monarch.

Play Brightcove video

Lois said: " When I got the card, I was flabbergasted, I really couldn’t believe it.

"But it was really sad, she lived a long and happy life. I loved her smile, especially when she met Paddington Bear at Buckingham Palace for her Platinum Jubilee.

"I thought it was so funny she keeps a marmalade sandwich in her bag!"

Play Brightcove video

Mum Zoe, said: "To arrive home to find a letter from Buckingham Palace on the doormat the day after she died was overwhelming.

"My daughter wrote the poem over the Jubilee weekend and I thought it’d be nice to send it to Buckingham Place. We completely forgot that we sent it.

"It meant so much to Louis. It’s a real piece of history she’ll keep forever and ever."

The touching poem crafted by Lois to celebrate The Queen's Platinum Jubilee read:

You shine oh so bright, like stars in the night

Happy jubilee, I know you’ll have a cup of tea

The jubilee will be history and it’s you they will see

Happy Jubilee.

Louis and mum Zoe are now searching for the perfect picture frame for the treasured keepsake.