A bereavement charity has released guidance to parents and guardians on how to talk to children about death, following the loss of the Queen.

Holding On Letting Go, based in Rochester in Kent, says that youngsters may worry about someone they know, dying. Or they might be experiencing feelings and emotions from a previous bereavement.

Caroline Ford, Chief Executive of Holding On Letting Go, said: "It's important to talk openly with children about how they're feeling following the Queen's death.

"It's also vital that parents share how they are feeling about it, too."

"Often, it's quite common for children to be worried about people close to them passing away, when someone else has died."

The charity has issued advice and tips for helping children cope with Her Majesty's passing who may find it difficult to use words to express themselves:

Write a letter or poem

Make a picture, poster or card

Do some baking or cooking

Hold a small memorial event

Caroline said: "Parents should reassure children that the Queen lived a long and full life - and it's not uncommon for someone of that age to die.

"It's also helpful to remind them that just because Her Majesty has died, it doesn't mean that someone close to them will."

The charity also recommends that parents should be open and honest with children:

Never say you know how they feel.

Try to say things like: “I don’t know how you feel, but I am here to help in any way I can” or “I will do my best to understand”.

Allow silence if it is needed. You don’t need to fill the void with words. Allow your child to think and reflect and be ready to talk when they are.

