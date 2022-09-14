Knitted postbox toppers have been appearing across the south east following the news of the Queen's death.

As a tribute to Her Majesty, many include herself alongside London Bridge, corgis, or members of the Royal Guard.

Below are a selection of some that have been snapped across the region.

This postbox topper includes the dates the Queen served as monarch.

This postbox topper in Maidstone shows the Queen and Paddington Bear side by side.

Some postbox toppers have paid homage to the Queen's iconic hats and handbags.

Another topper including the Queen, Paddington Bear and a corgi - spotted in the New Forest.

This impressive postbox topper was spotted in Broadstairs and includes black bunting in mourning for Her Majesty.

This postbox topper was made by Nanny Bears Crochet. A note reads: "RIP your Majesty, you will be greatly missed."

This impressive knitted crown was spotted in Maidstone.