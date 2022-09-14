A man has been sentenced for killing his father in Wendover.

37-year-old Courtnay Bamford killed John Bamford, who was 77, on the 6th of April 2021.

John sustained multiple blunt force injuries in a sustained attack.

Courtnay pleaded guilty to manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility at Reading Crown Court yesterday (Tuesday 13 September).

He was sentenced to a Hospital Order under the Mental Health Act without limitation of time.

During the police investigation it was established that he was suffering from undiagnosed paranoid schizophrenia at the time.

Courtnay Bamford, who killed his 77-year-old father pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter by diminished responsibility. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Blaik said: “During the course of the investigation, it was established that Courtnay Bamford was suffering from undiagnosed paranoid schizophrenia at the time of the offence.

“This was a tragic incident which has resulted in the death of John Bamford, and his son being convicted of his manslaughter.

“This terrible event has had a profound effect on the family as well as friends and neighbours that saw the dreadful events unfold in Aylesbury Road in Wendover on the afternoon of Tuesday 6 April last year.

“I am satisfied that we have brought this case to court to establish the truth as to what happened and that Courtnay Bamford has pleaded guilty to the charges against him.

“The family have supported this difficult investigation throughout and I am very grateful for their bravery and support. The court heard from Giles, John Bamford’s son, about the impact these awful events have had on him and the rest of the family which was incredibly moving.

“Our thoughts continue to be with the John’s’ family and friends at this difficult time.”

Courtnay was arrested at the scene and charged with the offences on 9 April last year.