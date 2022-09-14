NHS trusts in the south east and thames valley are warning that some operations and appointments will need to be rearranged on the day of the Queen's funeral, but as many as possible will still go ahead.

Staffing levels and travel will have an impact on the number of appointments that can take place on Monday (19 September), which has now become a bank holiday.

A number of GP surgeries, dentists and pharmacies across the south east will also close on the day of the funeral so that staff can pay their respects.

The public is being reminded to make sure they have enough essential medicine.

In Windsor, the Prince Charles Eye Unit and Windsor Dialysis Unit will both be closed due to the funeral activities.

A spokesperson from the Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust said: “In line with organisations across the country, we will mark the day of Her Majesty The Queen’s funeral as a bank holiday.

"Our urgent and emergency care services will continue to operate as normal, and we are seeking to run as many of our planned operations and appointments as possible.

"However, with the impact of the bank holiday on childcare and travel for our staff, we may have to reschedule some appointments and we will be in touch with patients directly to rearrange them for as soon as possible.

Queen Alexandra Hospital - Portsmouth Credit: Chris Ison/PA Archive/PA Images

Meanwhile the Queen Alexandra Hospital in Portsmouth is reassuring the public that they will be notified in advance if their appointment or operation needs to be rearranged.

A spokesperson for Portsmouth NHS Trust said: "We are working though any changes needed to support staff to mourn the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

"We would like to reassure patients that if your appointment is affected by this, you will be contacted by either telephone or post. "If you don’t hear from us, please continue to attend your appointment as planned."

The NHS 111 service is available 24/7 for health advice and information. The 999 service and accident and emergency departments are also there for any life-threatening concerns.