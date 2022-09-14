Southeastern will be running overnight trains between Kent and London from tonight (14 September) until Monday (19 September) when Queen Elizabeth II's funeral takes place.

They include services every two hours from Dartford, Gillingham, Ashford and Tunbridge Wells.

A Southeastern spokesperson said: “To help our customers get home from London after paying their respects to Her Majesty The Queen at Westminster Hall, we will be running a very limited number of additional services throughout the night between Wednesday 14 September and Monday 19 September.

"Services will run approximately every two hours, stopping at a limited number of stations: London Victoria to Dartford, Gillingham, Orpington and Ashford. London Charing Cross to Orpington and Tunbridge Wells. St Pancras International to Ashford International. We are asking our customers to refer to our online journey planner for further information.”

Queuing systems will be in place in some stations, in a bid to cope with the soaring number of passengers. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Planned rail strikes this week have been suspended following the death of the Queen and services will be running as normal tomorrow (15 September) and Saturday (17 September).

Thousands of people are expected to travel to London this weekend to bid a final farewell to Queen Elizabeth II.

South Western Railway has suspended all planned daytime engineering works this weekend and is expected to issue a revised timetable this week.

The Rail Delivery Group, which represents rail companies in the UK, has warned passengers to expect busy trains to and from the capital.