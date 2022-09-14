Play Brightcove video

Sir John Madejski shares his memories of meeting the Queen with ITV Meridian's Mel Bloor

Businessman and former chairman of Reading Football Club, Sir John Madejski, met the Queen approximately ten times during her reign.

His first encounter with Her late Majesty was in 1998 during her visit to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia to open the Commonwealth Games.

At the time, Sir John was launching the Malaysian Motor Trader.

He described the meeting as a "great thrill and privilege."

Sir John Madejski first met the Queen in Kuala Lumpur in 1998.

In 2000, Sir John was awarded an OBE in recognition of his contribution to Reading Football Club and the local community.

He received the medal from the Queen herself during an investiture at Buckingham Palace.

Describing what the late monarch meant to him, Sir John said: "Well, I'm old enough to remember her father and when he was king.

"And when he passed away, of course, that was in 1952 and in 1953 it was the coronation. "

"It was the first, well apart from the royal wedding of Prince Philip and Elizabeth II, big occasion, an enormous occasion, watched by millions around the world.

"So basically she's been my sovereign all those years."

Sir John Madejski was awarded an OBE from the Queen in 2000.

He added: "When she was 21, she made the oath to serve the nation to her best ability and she really has.

"She's done such an amazing job. She was loved by not just this country but people around the world.

"Everybody has total respect for Queen Elizabeth II and she didn't put a foot wrong."

Sir John has also met King Charles on a number of occasions.

One meeting took place at a reception at the Royal Academy of Arts in London in 2009.

Sir John with the then Prince of Wales at the Royal Academy of Arts in London.

On King Charles' ascension to the throne, Sir John said: "I think he will be an excellent King. He's been training for this position for most of his life.

"He's seen firsthand the Queen operate and he's been there by her side.

"I think King Charles III will be different to the Prince of Wales but I think he'll wear the mantle well.

"He's already shown how stoic he is in terms of dealing with the aftermath of the sad passing of our sovereign and he's done an outstanding job.

"He's delivered some very important speeches and he's been to see the whole of the United Kingdom and so far it's been absolutely faultless and I think we should all support him."