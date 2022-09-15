Brighton no longer has any late-night pharmacies, according to an official report, because of contract changes made by the NHS.

The latest closing time across Brighton and Hove is 9pm on Thursdays and Fridays and 8pm on Monday to Wednesday and Saturdays.

The report also said that a survey of GPs found that GP surgeries had a lack of knowledge of services delivered by pharmacies including essential, advanced and public health services.

And the report said that the overall number of pharmacies continued to shrink locally and three of the most deprived areas of Brighton did not have a single pharmacy - East Moulsecoomb, Craven Vale and the Bristol Estate.

The latest closing time across Brighton and Hove is 9pm on Thursdays and Fridays and 8pm on Monday to Wednesday and Saturdays. Credit: Ben Birchall/PA

Previously, two Brighton pharmacies were open later. Westons, in Lewes Road, and Ashtons, at the Seven Dials, stayed open until 10pm but now closed at 8pm and 6pm respectively.

The report said that NHS England had made changes which led to the end of "100-hour contracts" for pharmacies.

The Health and Wellbeing Board has recommended that a rota is created so that pharmacies can take turns staying open later.

Some 84% of "community survey respondents" said that they could find and use an open pharmacy in Brighton and Hove when they needed one, the report said.