Four people are due in court today (15 September) charged in connection with a break-in at Marwell Zoo.

Armed police were called to the Hampshire park in February 2021, after having received reports objects were being thrown at the animals.

Nathan Daniels, 21, Bradley Green, 23, (both of Fareham) and Jason Huggitt, 23, of Gosport have each been charged with burglary with intent to commit criminal damage and causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal.

Coral Lock, 23, of Gosport has been charged with assisting an offender.

In a statement, after the incident, Marwell Zoo said all animals were safe but it was "deeply saddened" by what had happened.

At the time, multiple police units, including dogs and a helicopter attended the scene.