A corgi breeder from Sussex who met the late Queen has spoken of their shared love of the dogs.

Sarah Taylor from Littlehampton, West Sussex, was first asked to meet Queen Elizabeth II in Windsor after she won several best in shows.

They later met in Sandringham, bringing their dogs together.

Sarah said: "She was very specific about what she liked and what she didn't like.

Sarah Taylor speaks to ITV News about the late Queen's dogs

"She preferred her corgis to be a really good deep red colour. She didn't like them to have too much white on them.

"They were what we would call now a more old fashioned look. She always knew exactly what she liked and what she didn't like."

Queen Elizabeth II owned more than 30 corgis and most of them descended from her first one, Susan, who was gifted to her on her 18th birthday.

After the monarch's death, Prince Andrew and his ex-wife will now take care of the dogs.

