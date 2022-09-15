A number of people have been rescued off the Kent coast after getting into difficulty while crossing the Channel in small boats.

The Navy, the RNLI, police, Border Force and the coastguard were called to the incident this morning (15 September).

A spokesperson from the Maritime and Coastguard Agency said: "We sent the coastguard helicopter from Lydd, a fixed wing aircraft, RNLI lifeboats from Dover and Border Force vessel Ranger.

"HM Coastguard will continue to safeguard life around the seas and coastal areas of the UK, working with search and rescue resources in the area.

"If a vessel needs search and rescue assistance, HM Coastguard will continue to respond to all those in need."

The Ministry of Defence confirmed that no fatalities were reported following the incident.

Figures show that up to Sunday, 27,960 people had crossed to the UK since the start of the year, fewer than 600 short of the number of arrivals for the whole of 2021, which totalled 28,526.