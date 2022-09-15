A murder investigation is underway after a man and a woman were found dead at a house in Portsmouth.

Police were called to an address on Holcot Lane at 10.30am on Wednesday 14 September.

The body of a 66-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman were found inside the property.

Police say they are treating it as an isolated incident at this stage, and that there is no wider risk to the community.

Police officers were called to an address on Holcot Lane on 14 September. Credit: ITV News Meridian

In a statement, Hampshire Police said: "Detectives have launched a murder investigation following the death of a woman in Portsmouth.

"At this stage police are treating this as an isolated incident and we would like to reassure the community that there is no wider risk.

"We are not looking for any further people in connection with this incident. We will have a police presence at the address in the coming days and would like to thank residents for their patience as we deal with this incident."

Police say formal identification procedures are ongoing and specialist officers are supporting the family.