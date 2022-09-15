A thousand Royal Navy sailors and Royal Marines are training in Fareham for ceremonial duties at the Queen's funeral on Monday (19 September).

Their most crucial role will be pulling the Queen's coffin on a gun carriage.

A 98-strong team known as the Sovereign's Guard will be in front, with 40 sailors marching behind, acting as a brake.

They have come from across the country for training at HMS Collingwood.

Rear Admiral Jude Terry said "It's a real important opportunity for us to demonstrate to the Queen how grateful we are to her for her service, for her dedication, for being part of the Royal Navy family which ultimately she was, she was a wife, a daughter, a mother and a grandmother of Royal Naval personnel."

The carriage is kept on Whale Island in Portsmouth. Credit: ITV News Meridian

The Queen's father King George the Sixth was the last monarch to be pulled by members of the Royal Navy on his final journey in 1952.

The tradition began at Queen Victoria's funeral when horses panicked, reared up and threatened to topple the coffin off of the carriage.

Members of the Royal Navy have assumed the responsibility ever since, with the carriage kept on Whale Island in Portsmouth.

Commander Steve Elliott said: "We know this is a no fail game, we cannot fail, we will not fail. The Royal Navy has prepared for this sad event, planning for a number of years and now we have to enact that plan.

"I'm expecting what will feel quite emotional IU think particularly when the crowds are seen and the gravity of the situation feels real for all of the team.

"But I know that being Royal Navy the sailors, male and female, they will be stoic, they will be strong and they will deliver Her Majesty the send off that both the country and the service would wish it to be."