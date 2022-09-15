The state funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will be shown at cathedrals, cinemas and big screens across the South East.

The service will take place from 11am at Westminster Abbey on Monday, September 19.

Westminster Abbey can hold a congregation of around 2,000 people, with heads of state, prime ministers and presidents, European royals and key figures from public life all attending.

Following the funeral, the coffin will travel in procession from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch.

The King and members of the royal family will walk behind the Queen’s coffin to Wellington Arch.

From Wellington Arch, the coffin will travel to Windsor and once there, the State Hearse will travel to St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle via the Long Walk.

A committal service will then take place at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle at 4pm.

The Queen will then be buried with the Duke of Edinburgh in a private family service.

The Queen is currently Lying in State at Westminster Hall until Monday. Credit: PA

For those who cannot travel to London or Windsor on Monday to pay their respects, many places are welcoming the public to join together in mourning.

Here's where we know the funeral will be screened, although this is not an exhaustive list.

All Odeon and Cineworld cinemas in the UK will be closed on Monday out of respect to the Royal Family.

