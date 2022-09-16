With hundreds of thousands of people expected to descend on the capital this weekend for the Queen's funeral, extra arrangements have been made by travel companies to accommodate the rise in travellers.

Southeastern Trains

Southeastern Trains will be running services through the night in Kent, every two hours, between Wednesday 14 and Monday 19 September.

They will be running on the following routes:

Dartford, Gillingham, Orpington and Ashford to London Victoria

Orpington, Tunbridge Wells to London Charing Cross

Ashford International to St Pancras International

Southern Trains/Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR)

Southern Trains will be running a full Monday service, not a Saturday timetable that is usually in place on a bank holiday.

Network Rail

Network Rail, Transport for London and Rail Delivery Group are urging people to plan ahead if visiting London this weekend and to check real-time travel information.

Roads and public transport in and around central London will be very busy, they said, with London Underground and rail services the best way to get around central London.

Some bus services will be diverted or will stop short of their destination, and some may be running a reduced service.

National Express

National Express says it is "seeing unprecedented demand for travel over the period of national mourning for Her Majesty The Queen as the public head to London to pay their respects".

It will therefore be running a normal timetable for its coaches.

It says online enquiries for travel on London routes has increased by 40% following Thursday's announcement and the majority of seats across all London services have been sold.

South Western Railway

South Western Railway will be running a full weekday timetable on Monday 19 September.

There will also be a limited number of additional services where possible.

This includes overnight trains approximately every two hours from London Waterloo towards Ascot, Haslemere and Southampton Central.

Great Western Railway

Great Western Railways say it is working hard to provide as many seats as possible and have warned a queuing operation may be in place at Slough and Windsor and Eton and at Paddington on the day of the funeral if required.

AA issues traffic warning

The AA has issued a traffic warning for Windsor and Central London and is urging people to travel by public transport.

The public should expect to be in lengthy queues and be prepared for pavements to be very busy.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...