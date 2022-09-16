A former serviceman from Eastleigh, Hampshire, has been speaking about the pressures facing those who will carry the Queen's coffin on Monday (19 September).

In 1997, Nigel Enright was a 22-year-old private in the Princess of Wales' Royal Regiment based at Tidworth, when he was asked to be a pallbearer at Princess Diana's funeral.

He helped to carry her coffin on its final journey at the Althorp estate, for a private ceremony with her closest family.

Although 25 years have now gone by, Nigel says he will never forget that day and has huge respect for the servicemen preparing to do the same for the Queen.

Nigel, now retired from the army, was the youngest of the burial party. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Nigel said: "There will be butterflies, so I do feel for them, it's a tough day and it will never leave them, never.

"There will be training but no amount of training will prepare them for the emotional side of it and mentally. They can do the physical part and they'll probably do that part extremely well."

"It's bringing it all back to me what they are going through, watching the build up every day on the TV. Some of them probably don't even know what they're going to be doing on the day yet."

Nigel is not afraid to admit that the second they walked off he shed a tear but he says it was a huge honour and a privilege.

