ITV News Meridian's Sarah Gomme reports from Newbury Racecourse, as people pay their respects to the Queen

Racegoers and members of the racing community have paid tribute to the Queen, at Newbury Racecourse's first meeting since Her Majesty's passing.

The Queen has been a regular visitor to Newbury over the years, meeting jockeys and trainers and enjoying some triumphs with her own horses winning several races.

She first attended Newbury races in 1957, and went on to enjoy winners until as recently as this year.

Local trainers and jockeys were among her most trusted, including Kingsclere's Andrew Balding and Hungerford's Tom Marquand.

The Queen at the Newbury races in 1957 - the first visit to the course since King George V saw his horse win the Spring Cup in 1933. Credit: PA/PA Archive/PA Images

Harriet Collins from Newbury Racecourse said: "I think everybody at Newbury has incredible memories of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, spending time here over the decades.

"She used to visit in a private capacity, often in the spring and that date remained unchanged in her diary for such a long time.

"It was lovely, because she used to spend a lot of time in the parade ring looking at the horses.

"Her love of the horse, of racing, of the thoroughbred and the breed was apparent to everybody.

"She really lit up when looking at the horses, it was lovely."