Video report by Andy Dickenson

While many sleep outside this weekend waiting to see the Queen lying in state - a gardener is sleeping rough, while walking from Winchester to Eastbourne.

The 100 mile journey across the South Downs is expected to take Andrew Nuttall from Maidstone more than a week.

And if that wasn't enough - he's doing it pushing a wheelbarrow.

The 55-year-old gardener hopes to raise £5,500 for Maidstone Homeless Care.

Andrew said: "I volunteer to help the homeless, including gardening at Goodsell House, run by the MHC charity. I know the challenges faced by the homeless, especially having to keep moving with their limited belongings.

"The wheelbarrow is carrying my home and possessions for the duration, constantly moving on just like those without a place to call home.

"The fact I can't promise an exact end date is fitting, because like any homeless person - I can't make definite plans due to daily uncertainties."

Matt Lamb, Manager of Maidstone Day Centre, added: "The cost of living crisis has really affected donations. Any income from Andrews' trek will be invaluable."