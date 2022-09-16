Play Brightcove video

ITV News Meridian's Stacey Poole discovers the history behind the Queen's iconic fashion accessory

The Queen always said she 'didn't feel dressed without her handbag', the maker of Her Majesty's iconic accessory remarked, in a poignant tribute to her.

The design was always the same, made by the same British company. But the Queen's bags were made especially for her, she always wanted certain colours with some special secret additions.

Launer London was Her Majesty’s handbag maker for more than 50 years and has held the Royal Warrant since 1968.

The company was formed in the 1940s and quickly became one of the country's prestige handbag manufacturers.

The Queen was still holding her treasured Launer handbag just last week. Credit: Jane Barlow/PA Wire/PA Images

Its handmade bags were supplied to some of London's leading stores including Harrods.

Gerald Bloomer, Managing Director of Launer London, said: "Her Majesty visited the factory in 1991 and spent half the day with us. Everybody found her to be wonderful.

"She was really interested in how our handbags are made, she wanted to go through the whole procedure - and we did show that to her."

Every bag the Queen owned was specially made for her requirements, and there were certain changes that were made to each bag.

Gerald said: "We lightened the inside lining, so she found it easier to carry and we put some pockets in that were useful for her and we made the handles slightly longer.

"It's very nice for an immigrant like me - I wasn't born here but I'm very British and patriotic - to have a Royal warrant, it's a wonderful thing.

"She was a very normal person, completely normal.

"She had a presence and dignity that she carries while at the same time behaving perfectly."

