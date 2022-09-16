Southampton Boat Show to close on Monday 'out of deepest respect' for the Queen

A minute's silence has been held on the first day of the Southampton Boat Show, as thousands of people mourned the Queen.

The event is set to close on Monday out of 'deepest respect' to Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch who died last week.

The show, known as the UK's biggest festival of boating, is held from September 16 to 25.

100,000 visitors are expected over the next nine days to see the very best of everything on the water.

Lesley Robinson, Chief Executive of Southampton Boat Show, said: "We're shutting the show on Monday in respect of her late Majesty the Queen and send our deepest condolences to The Royal Family.

"But, for the other nine days we have action-packed attractions for people to enjoy.

"On Friday, Saturday and Sunday we'll be holding a minute's silence for the Queen - and as you come into the entrance of the show, you'll see there's a lovely tribute with information of how she spent time in Southampton.

"We're still expecting huge numbers of people - and anyone with tickets booked for Monday will be automatically transferred to an alternative day.

"There's also lovely images from The Royal Navy of Her Majesty alongside navy boats, displayed at locations around the show.

"It's really nice to be back, this is the UK's biggest boating festival - it's the 53rd edition this year and the sun is shining."

