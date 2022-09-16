Around 2,000 people are expected to attend the Queen's funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday, including a select few from the South East.

Leaders from around the world will also be in attendance, with around 500 dignitaries expected to descend on London to pay their last respects to the UK's longest-reigning monarch.

The service will take place at Westminster Abbey from 11am and members of the public are expected to line the streets of London, as the late monarch’s coffin is taken to the service.

Who will be attending from the South East?

Politicians are expected to be in attendance, including former Prime Minister, Theresa May.

The Maidenhead MP was seen paying her respects to the Queen on Thursday, when she attended the late monarch's Lying in State at Westminster Hall.

Around 200 people from the South East, who were recognised in the Queen's Birthday Honours this year, have also been invited to pay their respects.

Recipients of the Victoria Cross and George Cross have also been sent invites, including Dom Troulan GC QGM, from Banbury and Chris Finney GC, who lived in Bournemouth.

Mr Troulan is a retired British Army officer and former Royal Marine who was awarded the George Cross on 16 June 2017 for his actions during the 2013 Westgate shopping mall attack in Nairobi, Kenya.

Mr Finney joined the British Army in September 2000 where his first operational deployment came in the Iraq War.

He was awarded the George Cross when he rescued several of his comrades from an armoured vehicle that came under attack.

King Charles met Trooper Chris Finney (middle) in 2005. Credit: PA

Lord-Lieutenants have also been invited and will be representing their counties at Her Majesty's funeral.

Lady Colgrain, the Lord-Lieutenant of Kent, told ITV News Meridian she saw the Queen Lying in State last week, and spoke of how extraordinary the experience was.

"It felt very personal", she said.

"Everybody stopped with their own memories, I think almost everybody curtsied or bowed their heads."

Two RNLI volunteers are also invited to the state funeral on Monday.

Lynn Spillett, 62, from Littlehampton in West Sussex, and Guy Addington, 45, from Margate in Kent, were both made MBEs in June.

Who will be involved in the funeral from the South East?

Members of the military have been heavily involved in the Queen's funeral, with Naval Officers from bases across the South East set to play their part.

One thousand Royal Navy sailors and Royal Marines trained in Fareham, Hampshire, last week, to prepare for the ceremonial duties they will undertake.

Their most crucial role will be pulling the Queen's coffin on a gun carriage.

A 98-strong team known as the Sovereign's Guard will be in front, with 40 sailors marching behind, acting as a brake.

NHS staff will also be involved in the funeral, Buckingham Palace has said.

When the service has concluded, the coffin will be moved in procession to Wellington Arch, led by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, representatives of the George Cross foundations, staff of the NHS and detachments from Armed Forces from across the Commonwealth.