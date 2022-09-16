More than 2,000 police officers will be in Windsor for the Queen's funeral on Monday in Thames Valley Police's biggest ever operation.

The force says it has lots of experience providing security for Royal events but this is the biggest it has ever untaken in its history.

It's warning people the town will be very busy with airport style security in place including screening arches.

There will also be road barriers in place in the town to stop cars getting to key areas.

The operation has been coordinated by Thames Valley Police in conjunction with the Royal Family, the Crown Estate, Royal Berkshire Fire Service, South Central Ambulance and Royal Windsor and Maidenhead Council.

Windsor Castle Credit: PA

Following the Queen's funeral on Monday, her coffin will be transported from London to her favourite home - and final resting place - Windsor Castle.

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to line the Long Walk to watch the Queen's coffin make it's way up to St George's Chapel inside the Castle for the committal service following the state funeral.

Officers are being drafted in from all over the country to help out with a mix of uniformed officers, dog handlers, the mounted section and firearms officers.

The council is asking members of the public who are planning on coming on Monday to expect significant travel delays.

A number of roads in and around the town centre will be closed on the day so the advice is to use public transport if possible.

People are being urged to notify police officers if they see or hear anything suspicious.