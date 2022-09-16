With thousands expected to head to Windsor on Monday to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II on the day of her funeral, here's what you need to know about travel, road closures, and parking.

1pm: Procession led by the King arrives at Wellington Arch, and departs for Windsor Castle

4pm: Committal Service at Windsor Castle begins

7.30pm: The Queen is buried at King George VI memorial chapel with Prince Philip during a private family service

Where can I watch on the day?The Procession will take place in Albert Road and The Long Walk - with no ceremonial move through Windsor town centre.

There will be public viewing areas on The Long Walk, along with water stations, toilets, catering and waste facilities.

There will be viewing screens where people will be able to watch the service at Westminster Abbey, prior to the Committal Service.

Is there disabled access?

There will be a number of accessible and disabled viewing areas at set locations along The Long Walk.

They will be managed by stewards in purple high-visibility jackets. The disabled viewing spaces are available on a first come, first served basis.

What can I bring to The Long Walk?

People will be allowed to bring folding chairs and handheld umbrellas, but gazebos and tents are not allowed.

Comfy footwear and warm, protective clothing is recommended.

Will there be public transport?

Roads and car parks in Windsor are expected to be incredibly busy and so the advice is to use public transport if possible but if you are driving, then expect delays.

Rail operators will be providing extra passenger capacity on services to and from Windsor.

You can check for the latest train travel advice here.

What roads will be closed?

There will be a number of road closures in place from midnight on Monday to ensure the day runs smoothly.

B3022 Thames Street

B3022 High Street

Park Street

B3022 Sheet Street

Castle Hill

St. Albans Street

Church Street

Church Lane

Market Street

Queen Charlotte Street

Victoria Street (west off junction with Sheet Street – HVM point)

Kings Road

A308 Albert Road

B470 Windsor Road (from junction with Queens Road)

B470 King Edward VII Avenue

B470 Datchet Road

Farmyard

Riverside Walk

Thames Side

Barry Avenue (from its junction with Goswell Road)

Thames Avenue

These are subject to change throughout the day - more information can be found here.

Where can I park?

All council-owned public car parks, except for Home Park, are currently open but have very limited availability.

Additional parking will be available outside of Windsor town centre at Windsor Racecourse for those wanting to park and walk into Windsor. The racecourse is 1.5 miles from the town centre with a 30-minute walk to the designated spectator areas on the Long Walk.

There will also be a 'Park and Walk' car park available at the Review Ground Car Park. It is recommended to book this in advance. It is approximately a 20 minute walk to the town centre.

Between 12:01am until 11:59pm on Monday 19 September 2022, you won't be allowed to park on the following roads:

A308 Osborne Road,

A308 Frances Road and A308 Alma Road from 00:01 until 23:59 on Monday 19 September 2022.

Can I leave flowers at The Long Walk?

Yes, but people are being asked to remove the plastic packaging and leave them outside Cambridge Gate.

The flowers will be brought inside Windsor castle and placed on the south side of St George’s Chapel and Cambridge Drive.

You can find the full details on arrangements in Windsor on Monday 19 September here.

