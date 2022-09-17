Police appeal for witnesses after reported sexual assault in Oxford

Police are appealing for witnesses after an alleged sexual assault in Oxford.

The incident is reported to have taken place between 11pm and 11.15pm on Friday (16/9).

It is believed the offender attacked the victim, a woman in her thirties, on Winchester Road.

The woman managed to get away but the offender followed her and sexually assaulted her again near to Little Clarendon Street.

She sustained some minor injuries but did not require hospital treatment.

The offender is described as a man, approximately 40 to 50-years-old, around 5ft 7ins tall, of stocky or muscular build. He had short hair and spoke with an eastern European accent.

Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Rachel Carter said: "I would like to appeal to anybody who may have been in this area during this time and witnessed anything, or have any footage, to please get in touch."