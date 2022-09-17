Three arrested in connection with reported rape in Brighton

Three men have been arrested by police officers investigating reports of a rape at The Level in Brighton.

The incident is alleged to have taken place between 12.30am to 1.30am on Friday, September 16.

A 47-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of rape.

A 19-year-old man and a 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to rape.

More police are on patrol in the area and the victim is receiving support from specially-trained officers.

Anyone who may have seen something suspicious in the area at the time is being asked to contact Sussex Police and quote Operation Motto.