Ahead of the committal service of Her Majesty the Queen in Windsor on Monday, Thames Valley Police will be carrying out a searching and screening of those coming to Windsor to pay their respects.

More than 2,000 police officers will be in Windsor for the Queen's funeral on Monday in Thames Valley Police's biggest ever operation.

The force says it has lots of experience providing security for Royal events but this is the biggest it has ever untaken in its history.

Search arches which will be in place in addition to the strict search regimes carried out by officers.

They are warning visitors that Windsor will be extremely busy, so advising people to plan their journey, be patient and leave large items at home, as you may not be able to get those through these security measures.

People are being urged to notify police officers if they see or hear anything suspicious

The police operation will include search dogs, Mounted Section and Armed Response officers patrolling the town centre as part of many visible and not so visible security measures in place.

There will also be road barriers in place in the town to stop cars getting to key areas.

The operation has been coordinated by Thames Valley Police in conjunction with the Royal Family, the Crown Estate, Royal Berkshire Fire Service, South Central Ambulance and Royal Windsor and Maidenhead Council.

Additional patrols extend beyond the town including Roads Policing Unit, the Environment Agency will be out on the rivers and British Transport Police on the trains network.

Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead stewards will also be on hand in the town centre to help and answer questions.