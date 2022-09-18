Attempted handsaw attack in Shaw House car park in Newbury

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses after a man tried to attack someone with a handsaw near an Elizabethan mansion in Newbury.

The incident happened at around 3.30pm on Saturday (17/9) in the Shaw House car park in Shaw.

The victim, a man aged in his forties, was sitting in his van in the car park when a car has been driven into the van.

A man got out of the car and proceeded to attack the victim with a hand saw.

The incident happened in the car park of Shaw House in Newbury, which was recently restored through a £6million project.

The victim managed to escape and it is then suspected that the offender caused further damage to the van before making off from the area.

The victim suffered a small cut to his arm, which did not require hospital treatment.

The offender is described as a white man, around 6ft tall with a slim build, short hair and a goatee style beard.

The car he was in was a silver Hyundai Sante Fe with front bumper damage and roof bars.

Investigating officer Detective Sergeant Stuart Streeter, of Newbury CID, said: “This is an unprovoked incident in which a man has suffered a minor injury.

“However, this could have resulted in a more serious injury had the victim not managed to make his escape.

“I am appealing to anybody who witnessed this incident to please get in touch with Thames Valley Police, either by making a report online or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43220419096.

“I’d be very keen to also hear from anybody who was in the area who may have dash-cam or CCTV to please check this from around the time of the incident and contact police if it has captured this incident.”