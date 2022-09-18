Protest held in Brighton following death of Chris Kaba

Hundreds of people gathered outside Brighton Police Station to protest against the death of an unarmed man who was shot dead by police in London.

Chris Kaba, 24, who had been due to become a father, was killed while unarmed on 5 September following a police pursuit which ended in south London

Members of Mr Kaba's family, who have accused the force of racism, joined protesters along with politicians.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct is investigating, and will look at whether race was a factor.

Mr Kaba died after a single shot by a firearms officer at the Met, who has since been suspended from duty.

He had been involved in a police pursuit after the car he was driving was flagged on an automatic camera system indicating it had been involved in an offence.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct said it had been in contact with Mr Kaba's family, which is expected to take six to nine months to complete.

The 'Justice for Chris Kaba' protest was part of a National Day of Action across the country with people meeting outside police stations.

There were a number of other protests including Oxford as well as Manchester, Bristol, Chesterfield and Coventry.