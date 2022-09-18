The South reflects on The Queen's life in host of memorial services

Many services of remembrance and thanksgiving have been taking place across the ITV Meridian region today.

In Portsmouth, hundreds of people gathered in the Guildhall Square to pay their respects to her majesty in a multi faith ceremony.

The service began at 12pm with people of all faiths invited to reflect on the life and reign of The Queen ahead of her state funeral on Monday (19 September).

It was led by the Dean of Portsmouth, The Very Reverend Dr Anthony Cane.

The Queen’s state funeral will be shown on the big screen in Guildhall Square on Monday 19 September, although no formal event will take place in Portsmouth on that day.

Cllr Hugh Mason, the Lord Mayor of Portsmouth told ITV News it's important to give all communities the opportunity to come together to reflect on the loss of our monarch