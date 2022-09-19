Play Brightcove video

Report by ITV Meridian's Christine Alsford

Tears have been shed across the country for the Queen, as people bid a final farewell to Britain's longest serving monarch.

Hundreds of thousands of people lined the streets of London for the funeral, attended by the new King Charles III and his sons and their families.

But many chose to watch the ceremony at home, alongside loved ones.

ITV News Meridian joined three families - including the Rowe's from Portchester - the Logan's from Basingstoke - and the Ratcliffe's from The Isle of Sheppey- as the nation said farewell from their front rooms.

Olu Rowe from Portchester and his family join in the two minute silence.

Olu Rowe said: "I think the sheer scale and size of the crowd really showed just how important the Queen had been to the nation, and how many people got caught up in the emotion.

"When the funeral cortege appeared I think that really brought home that everything had been building towards this moment - all the other events over the past week or so - you got a real sense of this is it now

"It was the height of emotion. Even for people who weren't necessarily swept up in it - i don't think you could fail to be moved by that moment"

Annette Logan watched the funeral with her family from their home in Basingstoke.

The Logan family said: "Today was very moving and solemn, everybody was really respectful watching the precession.

"The Queen was the head of state and now she's passed, leaving a legacy for all of us to follow because she was a very Christian lady.

"I hope people will look at her and what's she's done and take some of her qualities with them".

Garry Ratcliffe watches the funeral from home with his family on the Isle of Sheppey.

Isle of Sheppey father Garry Ratcliffe said: "I think for me the most poignant or moving moment was seeing the children of the Prince and Princess of Wales walking behind the coffin as they entered the Abbey.

"For such young children to be a part of such a massive world event must have been daunting.

"Incredibly moving for me anyway."