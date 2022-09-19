Mourners from the south east have travelled to London to pay their final respects to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

People from Kent, Sussex and Hampshire were among thousands of people who lined the streets of Westminster to bid a final farewell to Queen Elizabeth II.

Among those waiting overnight to see the funeral procession was Maryanne Boyle from Dartford in Kent.

She told ITV Meridian that she had to be in London for the funeral.

"I couldn't miss it... the Queen played such a big part in everyone's life.

"She's part of England and one of the main people, mostly."

Francis Campbell came to London from Alton in Hampshire to pay his respects to Her Majesty today.

He travelled up at 11pm on Sunday night and said it was worth waiting overnight to be a part of her funeral.

"For me she's a fashion icon, she's been consistent for years, forever.

"I think it is really important that you pay your respects."

Anil Ohri, who was a doctor in the army, travelled up from Salisbury in Wiltshire to pay his respects to the late monarch.

He joined thousands of others lining the streets to watch the funeral and see the procession from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch.

"I was a doctor in the army and I was commissioned by the Queen 36 years ago.

"I've signed the oath of allegiance and I'm here to pay my respects to her Majesty."

Hazel Turner and Malcolm Brooker journeyed from Brighton to pay their respects.

They previously visited the capital last weekend to lay flowers for the Queen to show their gratitude for everything the monarch has done for the country.

Both said they felt compelled to be in London today.

"I just think you have to. She's been a servant for us 70 odd years and I felt that I had to come up.... we did come up last weekend and we thought we'd have to come up today so we did." Malcolm said.

"It's an amazing thing to experience and for what she did for us, we had to pay our respects. We laid some flowers last week and we are just really grateful we had the chance to come up today really." Hazel added.

In Whitehall and Parliament Square, the funeral service moved some to tears.

As a crowd of thousands listened to the funeral, the proceedings from Westminster Abbey relayed by speakers above the street, some sang quietly along with the hymns.

As the funeral service began, the crowd around Parliament Square began to drift – some for a much-needed sit down, others to grab a quick sandwich or a bite to eat.

But slowly, many edged back towards Whitehall and to the best viewing points in Parliament Square to await the final procession of the Queen’s coffin through London and onwards to Windsor.

When the time came for the two-minute silence, not a sound could be heard the length of Whitehall as many in the crowd bowed their head or closed their eyes.

Even as the two-minutes elapsed, many remained hushed and quiet. It was not until the time came, a few moments later, to sing the national anthem that the crowd roused itself, applause breaking out across the length of Whitehall when it came to a close.