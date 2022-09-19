Thousands of people across the south have been watching the Queen's funeral and paying their respects to Britain's longest serving monarch.

People from across the region were watching this momentous day in history from home, while others gathered together to watch from churches, cinemas and parks that showed the service on large screens.

Shops, restaurants, bars and other establishments across the region closed their doors as a mark of respect for Her Majesty the Queen.

Crowds of mourners packed into Winchester Cathedral to watch a screening of the Queen's final journey.

Winchester Cathedral was brimming with mourners for a screening of the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II Credit: ITV News Meridian

The cathedral has extended its opening hours and will host a Closing Act of Remembrance at 7.30pm on Monday evening.

Canons and various other staff from the cathedral have been on hand to offer comfort to those attending.

Books of condolences are available for people to write a message and honour the life and service of the Queen.

Canterbury Cathedral remained open for private prayer and reflection, following a special civic service yesterday (Sunday 19 September) to commemorate the life of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

The Queen had been Lying in State inside Westminster Hall since Wednesday, 14 September.

The sombre event came to an end at 6:30am on Monday, with the queue closing to newcomers after 10:30pm on Sunday, 18 September.

The Queen will be laid to rest in St George's Chapel later today following a large state funeral at Westminster Abbey.

Thousands flocked to Alexandra Park in Hastings to remember the Queen. Credit: ITV News Meridian

In Hastings, thousands flocked to Alexandra Park to watch a screening of the ceremony, which began at 11am.

Kevin Boorman of Hastings Borough Council said: "We've always had a strong sense of community in Hastings and we wanted to give people the opportunity to remember Her Majesty.

"There's a real cross section of people here today, from teenagers and families to people on their own simply paying their respects.

"Most people have memories of the Royal Family and there's a real sense something has changed in this country following the Queen's death and it's a chance to come together and remember Her Majesty".

Across the UK, a number of cinemas have been showing the funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

In Kent, The Carlton Cinema in Westgate-on-Sea, Thanet, opened its doors to allow people to watch the historic occasion on the big screen.

One woman said: "For all the years I've been alive, she’s been Queen and has served as an anchor for our nation.

"Her Majesty is a person that’s given her all for this country.

"She’s surpassed so many Prime Ministers and is just an amazing woman. So I thought, why not come to a shared space and pay my respects to her.

"It's a beautiful cinema that's been around for as many years as the Queen has. So it seemed very fitting."