People across the south east share their memories of meeting the Queen

Eight-year-old Pippa Loader gave the Queen some flowers Queen during a visit in Kent.

Everyone has a memory they associate with the Queen.

Whether she came to a town you live in, or whether one of your Christmas traditions was watching the Queen's speech, people across the south have been sharing their stories.

From her warm smile to the way she made people feel at ease.

During the Queen's last visit to Kent, eight-year-old Pippa Loader managed to have an impromptu meeting with the Queen.

"The day I met the Queen but probably the best moment ever. I remember giving her flowers and the Queen said to me 'thank you.' And I said 'you're welcome.'

"I was buzzing with pride."

Pippa and mum Louise reflect on the day they met the Queen. Credit: Louise Loader

Pippa's mum Louise said: "I wanted to take some flowers with me as I thought it was an ideal opportunity to prove to Pippa that anything is possible.

"I got the flowers out of my bag as it got nearer the end of the day and I went to speak to the Queen's security and the police.

"Before I knew it they told us to wait and we both stood there and then we were told in a couple of minutes that the Queen would come out of the marquee, and your daughter can present the flowers to the Queen herself.

"There were so many emotions going through both of us.

"The whole atmosphere was amazing - it wasn't something that was scheduled to happen, and then it just happened.

"[I'm] So proud of Pippa."

Steel band musician Paul Watson met the Queen in 2017 at the opening of a library in Berkshire.

"The band I was playing in was asked to perform at the opening of an event in Berkshire," Paul said.

"Obviously we took up the job - and everyone said we are going to perform for the Queen, so we went into this beautiful new space.

"The Queen was there to open it and make it all official.

"I wasn't nervous at first - it was only when other people said to me that I was going to meet the Queen. It seemed like it was a big deal - and the on the day I realised how much of a big deal it actually was.

"It was such an amazing experience.

"She came over and the first thing she said was 'I love steel pan instruments, it always reminds me of Caribbean holidays.'

"We asked if she would like to have a go, but she smiled and said no."

Musician Paul Watson describes people's reaction when he reveals he met the Queen

Baroness Sheila Noakes met the Queen on multiple occasions over the years including when she received her damehood.

She also attended garden parties and spoke of one particular occasion where she was invited to a private lunch with the Queen and Prince Philip.

"The first time was in 1995, when I was invited to lunch with the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh.

"These are very private occasions, there's no publicity, there are no photographs, there is nothing. Just the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh wanting to meet their subjects.

"We had a very nice lunch, then one of the liverymen brought a little silver box to the Queen's place at the lunch table.

"It was treats for the dogs - and the dogs were fed from the table, something I've never been allowed to do, or allowed anyone to do in my house."

