Windsor's Long Walk closes to visitors over health and safety concerns

Visitors to Windsor are being told that they will not be able to see the Queen's coffin on the long walk due to health and safety concerns.

Earlier t he Royal Standard has been raised above Windsor Castle, signifying that King Charles has arrived at the royal residence ahead of the committal service for the Queen.

In a statement the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead said: “Windsor is very busy and The Long Walk is now closed as it would not be safe to allow access to any more visitors.

“If you are just arriving now, you will be redirected to Home Park Public viewing screen.”

More to follow.