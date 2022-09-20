Behind the scenes: What it was like reporting on the Queen's death and funeral

As a journalist it's part of the job to have to report on major stories, but for me there can be no bigger responsibility than reporting on the Queen's death.

From the immediate outpouring of public grief to Her Majesty reaching her final resting place at Windsor Castle, it has been an honour and a privilege to be involved in the coverage.

I was reporting in Windsor on the Saturday after the Queen's death and whilst I had received a tip off that the new Prince and Princess of Wales were due to arrive to meet mourners, it was a complete surprise and incredibly emotional to see them emerge from the Castle gates alongside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Interviewing those who came to lay flowers in Windsor was also particularly moving. It really brought home to me just how much the Queen meant to so many.

ITV Meridian's Mel Bloor reporting outside Windsor Castle's Cambridge Gate Credit: ITV News Meridian

For many years, ITV News Meridian has had a carefully-designed protocol in place on how to cover the announcement of the Queen's death, the period of national mourning and the state funeral.

Putting it into action involved presenters, reporters on location, camera operators, production crews and other newsroom staff working extremely long hours to ensure our viewers were provided with the information and pictures they instinctively wanted.

On the day of the funeral a team, including myself, from ITV News Meridian arrived early in Windsor, having secured our satellite truck position on the Long Walk two days before.

Amid the biggest security operation the country has ever seen, even the media were subject to 'airport-style security checks'.

Once we had been cleared to enter the Long Walk, our news gathering could begin.

We interviewed people from all backgrounds and ages about why they had come - all sharing the same feeling of gratitude for the Queen's 70 years' of service.

People had travelled from far and wide but those who live in Windsor spoke of their particular affection for the Queen, someone they regarded not just as a monarch but a neighbour.

But what struck me most whilst was the sense of togetherness amongst the crowds, strangers bedding down for the night next to one another, comforting each other and sharing food and other supplies.

ITV Meridian's news crew and satellite truck in Windsor on the day of the Queen's funeral Credit: ITV News Meridian

When the moment came and the Queen's coffin arrived at the Long Walk, the reality of the occasion hit the crowds and also my crew.

Knowing that the procession was being filmed by cameras up on gantries, this was also our chance to catch a last glimpse of our monarch and so we joined the crowds as she was driven past so we too could say our final goodbyes.

It was a very surreal experience and whilst as a journalist, you try your hardest not to display any emotion, I am not ashamed to say I shed a tear.

Covering the Queen's death has certainly been the biggest moment in my career and an eleven days I will never forget.