Credit:

An elderly man has died following a fatal collision involving a motorcycle in Kent.

The victim, in his 70s, had stepped off a bus and reportedly began to cross Tenterden Road in Biddenden, Ashford when he was hit.

He was struck by a black Honda CBR 1100 but did not recover from his injuries despite the efforts of emergency services.

The motorcyclist and his female passengers suffered serious injuries following the incident at around 12:11pm Sunday lunchtime.

Kent Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit is trying to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident as part of its investigation.

Officers are appealing for any witnesses who haven’t yet spoken to police to contact them.

They’re also appealing for anyone with dash cam footage as they try to build a clearer picture of what happened.

Anyone with information should call 01622 798538 or email sciu.td@kent.pnn.police.uk quoting reference DS/DH/99/22.