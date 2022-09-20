Insight
Five things to know about Brighton's new manager Roberto De Zerbi
Roberto De Zerbi is Brighton's new head coach after signing a four-year contract with the Seagulls. He was announced on Sunday (18 September) as the successor to Graham Potter, who departed for Chelsea earlier this month.
As a mark of respect to the Queen, De Zerbi wasn't formally introduced to the media on Monday (19 September) but will be this afternoon (20 September).
The 43-year-old Italian is set to bring his coaching staff with him after Brighton revealed contracts have been agreed although they will all require work permits, which the club hope will be granted ahead of their next fixture against Liverpool on October 1.
De Zerbi met with Brighton owner Tony Bloom, chief executive Paul Barber and technical director David Weir in London last week and flew into Sussex on Friday (16 September) before watching a behind-closed-doors friendly at the Amex Stadium on Saturday (18 September).
But how much do you know about the Seagulls' new head coach?
De Zerbi was most recently in charge at Shakhtar Donetsk where he won last year's Ukrainian Super Cup but left the club in July because of the ongoing war in Ukraine.
He's a product of AC Milan academy, but he only played three games in Serie A.
He was known as 'little genius' because of his skills as a former attacking midfielder.
Manchester City's boss Pep Guardiola is De Zerbi’s role model and he earned rave reviews for his style of football throughout his career so far.
While at Sassuolo, he was one of the few Italian voices against the European Super League that 12 big European clubs launched in April 2021.