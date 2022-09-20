As a mark of respect to the Queen, De Zerbi wasn't formally introduced to the media on Monday (19 September). Credit: Hennadii Minchenko/Zuma Press/PA Images

Roberto De Zerbi is Brighton's new head coach after signing a four-year contract with the Seagulls. He was announced on Sunday (18 September) as the successor to Graham Potter, who departed for Chelsea earlier this month.

As a mark of respect to the Queen, De Zerbi wasn't formally introduced to the media on Monday (19 September) but will be this afternoon (20 September).

The 43-year-old Italian is set to bring his coaching staff with him after Brighton revealed contracts have been agreed although they will all require work permits, which the club hope will be granted ahead of their next fixture against Liverpool on October 1.

De Zerbi met with Brighton owner Tony Bloom, chief executive Paul Barber and technical director David Weir in London last week and flew into Sussex on Friday (16 September) before watching a behind-closed-doors friendly at the Amex Stadium on Saturday (18 September).

But how much do you know about the Seagulls' new head coach?