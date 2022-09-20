Forensic officer at the scene of the collision Credit: Eddie Mitchell

A motorcyclist has died following a fatal collision with a lorry on a stretch of the eastbound A27 carriageway in Sussex.

Police have confirmed the 35-year old rider involved in the crash between the Beddingham and Southerham roundabouts near Lewes at around 7:38am on Tuesday morning was pronounced dead at the scene.

His family have been informed.

A 54-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless or inconsiderate driving and was released under investigation, pending further enquiries.

Part of the road was concealed as police investigated Credit: Eddie Mitchell

Sussex Police closed the road for over nine hours whilst carrying out its investigation at the scene.

Officers have appealed for any motorists or witnesses who may have seen what happened, or seen the vehicles prior to the collision, to come forward.

Meanwhile anyone with relevant CCTV or dashcam footage is also asked to report it.

The road reopened at 5pm on Tuesday, and officers have thanked the public for their patience while diversions were in place.