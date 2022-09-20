Edmonds Park, Didcot Credit: Google Images

A man has received hospital treatment after being bitten by a dog in an assault at a Didcot park.

It happened on Saturday 17th September at around 11:20am in Edmonds Park.

The victim, who is aged in his fifties, sustained minor injuries and was taken to Oxford's John Radcliffe Hospital.

Officers say there was an altercation between the pair with Thames Valley Police describing the attack as an 'assault and dangerous dog incident'.

Description released by police of suspect

Meanwhile, a description of the other male has been released.

Detectives say he is described as white, approximately 6ft tall, thick set and in his sixties wearing a plain black scruffy t-shirt and black shorts.

The four dogs with him are described as three small dogs and a Doberman.

Investigating officer PC Tarran Golby, based at Abingdon police station, said,

"I am appealing for any witnesses to this incident to please come forward.

"Also, if you have any CCTV footage in the area or any dash-cam footage if you were driving in the area around the time, I’d also ask that you check any recordings in case it has captured something that could assist our investigation.

"To contact us, call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43220418804.

"Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or via its website."