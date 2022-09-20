Neil Morris was one of two men to lose their lives in the arson attack Credit: Family tribute

The heartbroken family of an NHS worker have paid an emotional tribute to him as his arsonist killer pleaded guilty to his murder.

45-year old Neil Morris was one of two men murdered by Hakeem Kigundu who burned down more than 20 flats at Rowe Court in Reading where he was a resident /

The 32-year old admitted responsibility for the devastating fatal attack which also claimed the life of 46-year old Richard Burgess.

Mr Morris, who worked as a Risk Information Analyst at the health service for 14 years had lived in the Berkshire town for 20 years.

Neil Morris and Richard Burgess were killed in the arson attack Credit: Family handout

His family said, "Neil Morris, known to most as Boz, was born and raised in Shropshire.

"He had a great sense of humour, was intelligent, knowledgeable, a talented artist and a creative writer.

"Neil was a dearly loved son, brother, brother-in-law, uncle and a dear and loyal friend to many.

"We, Neil’s family, have been left devastated and heartbroken, our loss is unbearable."

Significant damage was caused at Rowe Court, Reading Credit: Marc Ward/PA Archive/PA Images

Hakeem Kigundu pleaded guilty two counts of murder, two counts of grievous bodily harm and one count of arson with intent to endanger life at Reading Crown Court on Tuesday.

It was on 15th December 2021, he started a fire at the building where he was a resident, leaving his neighbours trapped.

He was arrested on the same day and charged two days later.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Inspector Sally Spencer, of the Thames Valley Police Major Crime Unit, said:

'I want to thank the families of Mr Burgess and Mr Morris, all the residents of Rowe Court who have lost their homes in such tragic circumstances, and the wider community for their cooperation and support during this extremely difficult time."