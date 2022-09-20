Thomas is looking for a new home Credit: Wadars Animal Rescue Charity

A 12-year-old cat called Thomas, who was handed over to an animal rescue in Sussex, when his owner sadly passed away, is looking for a new home.

He found shelter at Wadars Animal Rescue in Worthing and has spent 114 days in the charity's cattery.

Wadars Operations Director, Tracy Cadman said, “Sadly, after the loss of his owner Thomas had a health scare himself and had to undergo surgery to remove his ear flap, but he is now fighting fit and has come out the other side looking even more adorable than before!

“We are looking for a calm loving home for Thomas where he can once again enjoy a settled life snoozing on laps and sunbathing in the garden.

"As a slightly older gentleman Thomas may require a little extra TLC in later life but is generally a very easy cat and will make someone the perfect companion."

Watch: Video of Thomas who had to undergo surgery to remove his ear flap.

Wadars is appealing for a home for Thomas with no other pets or young children where he can live out his retirement.

Those who think could offer a suitable home to Thomas are being encouraged to email the charity on enquiries@wadars.co.uk or contact them on 01903 247111.

Wadars Animal Rescue also operates as a wildlife rescue service, responding to more than 2,000 callouts every year.

During the summer months the charity receives up to 50 calls a day to its wildlife helpline for advice.