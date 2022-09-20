Thousands took to the Long Walk in Windsor to see the Queen’s funeral procession ahead of the committal service at St. George’s chapel Credit: Aaron Chown/PA

Thames Valley Police says it was a "privilege" to help with the Queen's funeral, thanking everyone who came to Windsor to pay their respects to Her Majesty the Queen.

It follows one of the largest operations in their history which saw a total of 2,000 police officers from Thames Valley Police and 28 other forces from across UK.

Police in Windsor patrolled the streets on horses and the rivers on boats, as well as using drones to monitor crowds, in a bid to keep the public safe ahead of the committal service of Her Majesty the Queen.

Vehicle barriers were in place and there were “airport-style” security checks like screening arches and bag searches.

Police patrolling the River Thames and searching river banks as part of increased security measures in Windsor. Credit: Thames Valley Police

There was also a considerable police presence in Windsor ahead of the Queen’s committal later in the day.

Thames Valley Police said: "The Force would like to thank local residents, businesses and visitors, including the 100,000 crowd that attended the town today, for their support and cooperation.

"It has been a privilege for Thames Valley Police to fulfil our final duty to Her Majesty and enable a safe and dignified event as she is laid to rest in St Georges Chapel Windsor."

Some of the specialist police units involved in the overall operation have been: Roads Policing, Special Escort Group, Mounted, Marine, Firearms, Neighbourhood and the National Police Air Service.