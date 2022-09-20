Blank screens at Paddington Station on Monday after no trains could enter or leave the station because of damage to overhead electric wires Credit: Margaret Davis/PA Wire/PA Images

Serious disruption to train services on a major route in and out of London continued overnight with many passengers stranded in Reading following the Queen's funeral.

No trains have been able to enter or leave Paddington station, west London, since 6.30am on Monday because of damage to overhead electric wires near Hayes and Harlington station.

National Rail said the disruption was expected to continue until midday on Tuesday.

Services run by Great Western Railway, Heathrow Express and the Elizabeth line were disrupted all day yesterday.

Reading Station saw long queues of people trying to get on to services back into London and others finding their trains cancelled or delayed as they tried to travel further west.

Station staff were trying to order taxis for passengers who lived further afield and risked becoming stuck at the station overnight amid a limited number of departing trains, with some being taken as far as Birmingham by car as a result.

One woman said her journey in and out of London on Monday was set to total around 10 hours as opposed to the usual three and resulted in her missing the Queen's funeral and procession which she had come to see.

Mourners travelling into the capital in the morning watched funeral proceedings on their mobiles as they waited on trains and platforms.

Great Western Railway services have been severely disrupted Credit: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire/PA Images

A Network Rail spokesman said: "We are very sorry for the disruption which we expect to continue throughout the day.

"We are working hard to get services running as soon as possible and passengers are strongly advised to check before they travel.

"We will continue to update passengers as the situation develops."

Great Western Railway say affected passengers can use tickets to travel on Wednesday

Network Rail said there were no problems affecting London's other major stations.

Monday saw one of the UK's biggest transport operations as mourners descended on London and Windsor.

Around 250 extra train services were planned.