Around 2,000 people attended the Queen's funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday (19 September), including a select few from the South and the South East.

Those invited to attend the service say that the memories will be ones they will share for years to come.

One of those fortunate enough to be part of it was the Chief Executive of 'Pompey in the Community', a charity that promotes healthy living and sport in Portsmouth.

Clare Martin MBE received the call from the Cabinet Office while on holiday in Spain.

Clare Martin MBE speaking to ITV News Meridian on the day after the Queen's funeral

Play Brightcove video

Clare said: "Somehow, I really to this day don't know how, we ended up in the front row. I was imagining that as a member of the public we'd be sort of shuffled to the back somewhere out of the way, but we were front and centre."

"It was just phenomenal, there was something happening the whole time. The Queen's coffin was literally in front of my eyes. It was quite surreal. You were so close to the Royal Family that you could feel their grief and you almost feel like I shouldn't be here.

"For me it was the singing, it was spectacular. I managed to hold it together, it was very emotional. It was just such an honour. The honour is almost incomprehensible, to be honest.

"I don't think I've ever felt that much respect in a room. That silence was almost overwhelming, so for me that would probably be the abiding memory. That was an incredible display."

Pompey in the Community' is a charity that promotes healthy living and sport in Portsmouth. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Lesley Garven MBE also attended yesterday's ceremony after receiving the award in this year's Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Honours.

She's the manager of the Blind Veterans UK wellbeing centre in Ovingdean, East Sussex.

Lesley said: "It was absolutely incredible, extremely humbling and I feel so privileged personally and also because of the charity that I represent.

"It'd been a week since we knew that she passed away and of course this is very ceremonial but I could really feel it, it was quite an intimate occasion."

Lesley Garven MBE speaking to ITV News Meridian on the day after the Queen's funeral