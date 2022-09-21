A man involved in a drugs supply operation between Surrey and the Isle of Wight has been ordered to pay back thousands of pounds made from his criminal activities.

Kieran Rainford also had his extensive collection of designer trainers confiscated by the courts for destruction, following a Proceeds of Crime Act hearing.

The 39-year-old had previously been jailed for five and a half years in January, for his involvement in the supply of heroin and cocaine between 19 November 2019 and 15 February 2021.

Shortly after his arrest in the Fareham area, Rainford was charged with two counts of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs – offences he initially denied before pleading guilty in Southampton Crown Court in November last year.

Hampshire Police carried out a lengthy investigation

Phone data obtained by the police investigation revealed Rainford, of Cressall Close in Leatherhead, Surrey, was in charge of five phones which he used to send out marketing messages to drug users on the Isle of Wight, in addition to his own personal phone.

Following a lengthy investigation and careful analysis of phone data, officers were able to link Rainford to the ‘Mikey’ County Lines drug network.

During the hearing, the court heard Rainford benefitted to the tune of £68,662.18 from his involvement in the drugs supply line.

A Confiscation Order for the money was raised, and it was determined Rainford currently has £9,756.15 available to him which he must pay within the next three months. Under the Confiscation Order, police and the courts can apply to seize further money and assets from Rainford in the future until the full £68,000 benefit has been paid off.

Hampshire Police say tackling County Lines drug supply and the associated harm is a priority. The Force encourages anyone who has information about the supply of drugs in their area to report it to police so they can develop a strong intelligence picture and take action.

