Thames Valley Police (TVP) officers have rescued a bat in Oxfordshire and issued advice to the public.

Officers from the TVP came across the bat during the day on a wall in the Faringdon area.

The force has given advice to the public explaining when a bat needs help.

Bats need help when:

It's on the ground or floor

It's exposed during the day (e.g. on an external wall)

It's in the living area of a dwelling, or the public area of another building

It's a baby without its mother

It's stuck to something (like flypaper, barbed wire or any other item)

The Bat Conservation Trust are able to help if people find bats in those circumstances.