A child, 3, was reportedly bitten in the face by a dog while riding her scooter in Ramsgate.

The girl was near Ramsgate Tunnels when the dog, which was off its lead, bit her at around 10am on Tuesday, September 13.

The attack left her needing stitches for a face injury and she has since been discharged from hospital.

The dog’s breed is not known but it was with a woman described as being of large build and in her 50s.

Kent Police are urging anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward, quoting reference 46/179343/22.