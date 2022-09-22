East Sussex County Council has been awarded more than £41 million to help improve bus services.

The Government funding will aim to boost the frequency of services and encourage more people to use public transport.

It comes as people across Brighton & Hove are being invited to mark 'World Car Free Day' today (22 September).

Councillor Steve Davis, Co-Chair of the Environment, Transport and Sustainability Committee at Brighton & Hove City Council said: "This summer we've all seen and felt the full force of the climate emergency we face. The hottest day on record and one of the driest summers we've ever seen.

Free bus travel is also being offered across West Berkshire to mark 'World Car Free Day'. Credit: ITV News Meridian

"We need to do more to reduce harmful emissions and travelling sustainably where possible is a way we can all make a difference. It also helps those who need access to a car, like emergency services and blue badge holders, get round more efficiently.

"Leaving the car at home on Car Free Day is a positive step and I'd urge anyone who can to join in. The events and activities we have lined up look great and there's plenty of opportunity for everyone to get involved."

A series of activities will be taking place around the city designed by the local council to get people thinking about travelling more sustainably.

For example, on Tuesday (20 September), the road leading to Aldrington Primary School gate was closed to all non-exempt motor vehicle traffic from 8.15am-9.15am.