The floating bridge, which runs between East and West Cowes on the Isle of Wight, is out in action today due to essential maintenance.

It was suspended from 9:30am this morning and is due to run again tomorrow morning from 5.

The planned works are not related to any of the vessel's previous issues - which saw it removed from service several times since its first launch in 2017 at a cost of £3 million.

It has since cost a further million pounds in repairs. The problems have included issues with its hydraulic system.

The floating bridge has been beset with problems since its launch in 2017.

Today's maintenance will include replacing two broken glazing panels, any essential minor repairs, as well as checks and inspections undertaken using contractors and IWC technical staff.

Councillor Phil Jordan, Cabinet Member for Transport and Infrastructure said: "We are mindful of our responsibility for the upkeep of council assets to the best possible standards and to carry out those works it does necessitate taking the Floating Bridge out of service for a short period amounting to less than a day."