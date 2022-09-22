A man who stabbed a teenager, 15, in Eastbourne has been given an extended sentence of 11-and-a-half years.

Joseph Heavey, 32, attacked the boy in Seaside on January 11 last year.

The teenager had been visiting a friend who lived in the same building as Heavey when the two became involved in an argument inside the property.

The victim ran from the address, followed by Heavey, and the disagreement continued on the street outside.

Heavey is then seen on CCTV returning to the address before coming back outside with a knife. He used the weapon to stab the victim and seriously wounded the boy's left arm.

The victim ran away and was found by police officers on patrol moments later. He was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton for treatment including surgery.

Heavey, who had returned to the address and tried to hide the knife in the oven, was arrested. He was later charged and pleaded not guilty to wounding with intent.

Heavey, of Old London Road in Hastings, was sentenced at Lewes Crown Court on Friday 2 September having been convicted in August 2021 of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

He was sentenced to eight years and six months in prison with a further three years on extended licence. Heavey was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £190.

Investigating officer DC Glen Saunders said: "Heavey showed extreme levels of violence to inflict a serious injury on a boy who was aged just 15 at the time. He hasn't accepted responsibility for his actions at any stage, despite hearing the distressing impact the assault continues to have on his victim.

"The victim is 17 years old now and should be out enjoying life with his friends. Instead, he struggles daily to overcome the physical and emotional trauma caused by this incident.

"This was an attack that happened in broad daylight on a busy street in Eastbourne, and I know it also caused concern among the local community at the time.

"I hope this result reassures people that knife crime is taken incredibly seriously by police and the courts, and those who choose to carry and use a weapon will face lengthy sentences as a result.

"We're pleased to see the judge reflect the seriousness of this offence by handing Heavey an extended 11-and-a-half year sentence."